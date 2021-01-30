Ohio GOP Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Make Trump’s Birthday a State Holiday

Jon Cross / Trump / Reggie Stoltzfus

Ohio GOP Reps. Jon Cross and Reggie Stoltzfus have introduced a bill to make June 14, Trump’s birthday, “Donald J. Trump Day” in the state.

The fact that Trump incited an insurrection against American democracy, was impeached twice, and voted out after just one term doesn’t matter to Cross and Stoltzfus. According to their bill, the day would “celebrate one of the greatest presidents in American history.”

June 14 is already recognized nationally as Flag Day.

FOX News reports: “Trump has never lived in Ohio but he won the state handily both in 2016 and 2020. ‘Let’s show the 3,154,834 Ohio voters who cast their ballot to re-elect Donald J. Trump that we as a legislature recognize the accomplishments of his administration,’ the email said.