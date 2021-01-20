Pelosi: Trump’s Role in US Capitol Insurrection Makes Him an Accessory to Murder: WATCH

MSNBC’s Joy Reid sat down for an hour-long interview with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday night, ahead of Donald Trump’s disgraced departure from the White House on Joe Biden’s inauguration day.

Pelosi spoke about certain colleagues in Congress who may have been involved in the insurrection and the responsibility of the president.

Said Pelosi: “Here we are now, because of the instigation of that president [Trump], that dark president. We have security beyond any history or just anybody ever thought would be the need. And why? Because this president has been telling people that the election was not legitimate and these people believe him. They believe a president. A president’s words are important. They used his words to come here. When we talk about, ‘did any of our colleagues collaborate?’ Well that remains to be seen. We have to get the evidence of that, and if they did, they would be accessories to the crime. And the crime, in some cases, was murder. This president is an accessory to that crime because he instigated that insurrection that caused those deaths and this destruction.”