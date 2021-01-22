‘QAnon Shaman’ and Capitol Insurrectionist Jacob Chansley Regrets Being ‘Duped’ by Trump: WATCH

The lawyer for domestic terrorist Jacob Chansley (aka Jake Angeli or the QAnon Shaman) says his client feels “duped” by Donald Trump.

Attorney Al Watkins told KSDK: “Let’s roll the tape. Let’s roll the months of lies, and misrepresentations and horrific innuendo and hyperbolic speech by our president designed to inflame, enrage, motivate. What’s really curious is the reality that our president, as a matter of public record, invited these individuals, as President, to walk down to the capitol with him.”

“He regrets very very much having not just been duped by the President, but by being in a position where he allowed that duping to put him in a position to make decisions he should not have made,” Watkins continued. “As to my client, the guy with the horns and the fur, the meditation and organic food…I’m telling you that we cannot simply wave a magic wand and label all these people on January 6th the same.”