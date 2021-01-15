Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney Takes Down QAnon GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert After Accusations He Named Her as Member Who Gave ‘Reconnaissance Tours’ of US Capitol Ahead of Trump Insurrection

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) / Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO)

Last week we reported that Rep. Mikie Sherill (D-NJ) said she saw Republican members of Congress leading groups of people on what she called “reconnaissance tours” of the U.S. Capitol one day before the January 6 insurrection by mobs of pro-Trump domestic terrorists. She did not name those members.

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney gave an interview to MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace saying that he didn’t have firsthand knowledge about the incident but had spoken to a Member who had seen it personally and then he made some remarks about “new colleagues” who “believe in conspiracy theories and want to carry guns into the House Chamber.”

Freshman congresswoman Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), a QAnon sympathizer who owns a gun themed restaurant called “Shooters” and has said she would carry a gun to Congress, saw herself in those remarks and sent off a fiery letter accusing Maloney of making “false and baseless” claims about her that have led to death threats.

“Rep. Sean Maloney made false and baseless conspiracy claims about me that led to death threats and hundreds of vile phone calls and emails. His comments were extremely offensive, shameful and dangerous,” wrote Boebert in a tweet.

Problem is, Maloney never mentioned her by name, but he did deliver this eviscerating response to her tweet: “Um, I’ve never said your name in public, @RepBoebert. Never. Not once. (If you’re going to be a gun nut, you probably shouldn’t go off half cocked.) I’ll tweet the transcript so you can see…but that might be like ‘a fact’, so might not help you.”

Read the transcript: pic.twitter.com/XxAQe5DRHp — Sean Patrick Maloney (@RepSeanMaloney) January 15, 2021

Boebert has since apologized to Maloney.