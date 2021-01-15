James Lankford, Dolly Parton, Vaccine Rollout, Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor, Palm Beach, The Big Lie, Joshua Bassett: HOT LINKS

JAMES LANKFORD and THE BIG LIE. Senator apologizes to Black constituents for questioning results of 2020 presidential election: “In a letter addressed to ‘My friends in North Tulsa,’ Lankford acknowledges that his actions ’caused a firestorm of suspicion among many of my friends, particularly in Black communities around the state. I was completely blindsided, but I also found a blind spot.'”

JUSTICE. DOJ launches webpages tracking charges and conviction of those participating in Capitol insurrection.

VACCINE ROLLOUT. Biden chooses former FDA chief to lead rollout: “Dr. Kessler became a trusted adviser to the Biden campaign and to President-elect Biden at the beginning of the pandemic, and has probably briefed Biden 50 or 60 times since March,” said Anita Dunn, co-chair of the transition team. “When staff gets asked, ‘What do the doctors say?,’ we know that David Kessler is one of the doctors that President-elect Biden expects us to have consulted.”

NASHVILLE. Of course a statue should be erected for Dolly Parton.

ON THE RAG. This week on the gay magazines…

HEART MELT. Sarah Paulson pens 78th birthday message to Holland Taylor: “All roads lead me to this face, those eyes, that soul. You are, quite simply- everything to me. Here’s looking at you, kid. Today. Tomorrow. Always…”

ARMIE HAMMER. Ex-wife says the Call Me By Your Name actor told her “he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it.”

FLORIDA. Palm Beach wants out of lease with Trump’s golf course. “A lawyer for Trump’s golf course on Thursday said he had spoken to Falcon and there was ‘no basis for canceling the lease.’ The lawyer asked not to be identified by name.”

CALIFORNIA. Gavin Newsom heightening security around state Capitol. “Our State Operations Center is actively working with federal, state and local law enforcement partners in assessing threats and sharing intelligence and information to ensure those disgraceful actions are not repeated here.”

LINCOLN PROJECT ADS OF THE DAY. Mike Pence for President and The Big Lie.

The Big Lie pic.twitter.com/8SGRcylyST — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 15, 2021

PLEASE SHUT UP OF THE DAY. James Comey.

“Donald Trump belongs in jail.”



Ex-FBI Director @Comey says while he “obviously believes” the president should be in jail, he doesn’t think “pursuing that is in the best interests of the American people”, adding Joe Biden should "consider" pardoning Donald Trump#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/RUghKyq5nW — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) January 13, 2021

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Joshua Bassett – “Lie Lie Lie”.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY 2 Selena Gomez “De Una Vez”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

TRAILER OF THE DAY 2. Breaking News in Yuba County.

TRAILER OF THE DAY 3. The World To Come.

FRIDAY FLASH. Luke Evans.