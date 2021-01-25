Rudy Giuliani Hit with $1.3 Billion Defamation Suit by Dominion Voting Systems Over Election Fraud Lies

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani has been sued by Dominion Voting Systems for $1.3 billion in a defamation lawsuit filed in the Federal District Court in Washington.

The New York Times reports on the 107-page lawsuit: “The suit seeks damages of more than $1.3 billion and is based on more than 50 statements Mr. Giuliani made at legislative hearings, on Twitter, on his podcast and in the conservative news media, where he spun a fictitious narrative of a plot by one of the biggest voting machine manufacturers in the country to flip votes to President Biden.”

Earlier this month, Dominion unleashed a similar $1.5 billion lawsuit against Trump lawyer Sidney “Kraken” Powell for defamation over her election fraud lies.