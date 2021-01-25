Sarah Huckabee Sanders Announces Run for Governor of Arkansas: WATCH

Lying former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced her run for Governor of Arkansas on Monday morning. She’ll seek Asa Hutchison’s term-limited seat in 2022. She was terminated by FOX News ahead of the announcement.

CNN reports: “Sanders has been seen as a likely candidate ever since she left the White House in the summer of 2019. The daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee will likely face a primary challenge — multiple top Republicans in the state have already announced a bid — but she is widely seen as an early favorite for the position. … The governor’s mansion is expected to stay in Republican control.”

Towleroad reported that Sanders was seriously considering the job back in June 2019.