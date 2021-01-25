Biden Expected to Lift Transgender Military Ban Monday

President Joe Biden will lift the ban on transgender troops serving in the military early this week, possibly even today, according to reports.

CBS News reports: “The senior Defense official told CBS News the repeal will be through executive order signed by President Joe Biden. The announcement is expected to take place at a ceremony with newly-confirmed Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who will order the Pentagon to go back to the policy enacted in 2016 by former Defense Secretary Ash Carter that allowed transgender Americans to serve openly.”