State Department Posts Notice: ‘Donald J. Trump’s Term Ended on 2021-01-11 19:49:00’

The U.S. State Department’s official website posted a notice that Donald Trump’s term ends at 7:49 pm tonight. The vice president’s biography page was also altered to readL “Michael R. Pence’s term ended on 2021-01-11 19:44:22.”
People are understandably looking for answers but Buzzfeed News is reporting that two diplomats at the State Dept. told them a “disgruntled staffer” is to blame: “One of the diplomats said that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has ordered an internal investigation into the matter, beginning with interns and employees leaving Foggy Bottom this week and next ahead of the transition to the Biden administration.”
Developing…