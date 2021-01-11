Terrorism Barbie, William Burns, PGA Dumps Trump, Dow and GOP, Kamala Harris ‘Vogue’ Cover, Hillary Clinton, Russell Tovey: HOT LINKS

TERRORISM BARBIE. Ivanka Trump is very upset that sister-in-law Karlie Kloss dissed her in a tweet about the Capitol insurrection.

PLAYING DUMB. Republican Attorneys General claim they know nothing about robocalls organizing insurrection: “The day before a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, an arm of the Republican Attorneys General Association sent out robocalls urging supporters to come to D.C. to ‘fight’ Congress over President Trump’s baseless election fraud claims.”

WILLIAM BURNS. Biden names CIA director. “Burns, who speaks Russian, Arabic and French, retired from the foreign service in 2014 after 33 years and was only the second serving career diplomat in history to become deputy secretary of state. He also served in a number of national security positions across five presidential administrations, according to the Biden team.”

President-elect Biden has nominated career diplomat and crisis-tested national security expert Ambassador William Burns as Director of the CIA.



Ambassador Burns has a deep understanding of the threats we face, and will tirelessly protect the American people. pic.twitter.com/vcTyn7ejOp — Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) January 11, 2021

PGA. Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster dropped as host of 2022 PGA Championship.

CUT OFF. Dow Chemical will no longer donate to any member of Congress that objected to the certification of the presidential vote. “In implementing the suspension, Dow joins a growing number of corporations who have vowed to stop contributing to Republican members of Congress who objected to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory after a mob of President Trump’s supporters laid siege to the U.S. Capitol last week.”

UPDATE: Dow (@DowNewsroom), the massive chemical company, tells me it will not donate to any member of Congress that objected to the certification of the presidential vote



This is not a pause. The company won't donate to these Republicans ever again.https://t.co/r4Z4TjJUCe pic.twitter.com/LqUaadFyiQ — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) January 11, 2021

NEW YORK. Gay man in charge of Moynihan train station project killed himself as pressure mounted to deliver… “In the last weeks of his life, Evans tortured himself over ‘material delays’ — stone from Italy; switches for the building’s fiber-optic network; light fixtures; LED screens, and ‘clock progress,’ according to a hand-scrawled note found on his desk a day before his March 17 suicide.”

HILLARY CLINTON. Removing Trump from office is essential, and I believe he should be impeached: “Members of Congress who joined him in subverting our democracy should resign, and those who conspired with the domestic terrorists should be expelled immediately. But that alone won’t remove white supremacy and extremism from America.”

I’M OUT. Colin Powell says he no longer considers himself a Republican.

VOGUE. Magazine slammed for casual Kamala Harris cover. “At first, some people thought the cover was fake, because it looks like a test shot of Kamala Harris was Photoshopped into the backdrop at a low-budget Bridgerton-themed high school prom. But the cover is real, and it’s reportedly not the picture that Kamala’s team thought would be the cover.”

LANA DEL REY. Fans are bewildered by a bizarre comment she made about people of color and her upcoming album cover.

RUDY GIULIANI. New York State Bar Association moves to remove Rudy Giuliani: “NYSBA has received hundreds of complaints in recent months about Mr. Giuliani and his baseless efforts on behalf of President Trump to cast doubt on the veracity of the 2020 presidential election and, after the votes were cast, to overturn its legitimate results.”

DISBAR THEM. Thousands of law students call for disbarment of Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley. “Senators Hawley and Cruz directly incited the January 6th insurrection, repeating dangerous and unsubstantiated statements regarding the election and abetting the lawless behavior of President Trump. A violent mob attacked the U.S. Capitol. Five people have died.”

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Michael Yerger, Charlie Matthews, Darnell Edwards, Tyler James, Trevor Bell and MORE.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Olivia Rodrigo “Drivers License”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. The Sister starring Russell Tovey.

MONDAY MUSCLE. Dennis.