An anti-masker mob invaded the Westfield Century City mall in Los Angeles again on Sunday, but this time they were met by a shopper wielding Lysol or a similar cleaning solution. It’s not immediately clear if they were the same COVIDiots who terrorized the same mall and a Ralph’s supermarket last week.

A shopper apparently sprayed a cleaning agent at some of the anti-maskers. pic.twitter.com/4ruO1fV3Uq — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) January 11, 2021

The full thread:

Immediately after entering, store security told them they needed masks or would need to leave. pic.twitter.com/FlXLr8VOal — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) January 11, 2021

A shopper engaged in lengthy conversation with the anti-maskers. Much of the talk centered on China and its response to the virus. pic.twitter.com/lkoCVZB3ww January 11, 2021

One anti-masker argued that wearing a mask is a matter of “my body, my choice.”



“If you’re older or you’re predisposed, you can wear a hazmat suit,” she said. pic.twitter.com/wNo0QYp42x — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) January 11, 2021

The anti-maskers gathered at the entrance for a while. As with the protest at Bloomingdales a week ago, they broke out into song and dance. pic.twitter.com/tr12F0m8Cv — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) January 11, 2021

At Westfield, a group of LAPD led by Cpt Ryan Whiteman intercept the anti-maskers outside the mall. They spoke for about 20min, explaining their rights on private property and clarifying that the mask mandate is indeed a law. pic.twitter.com/Bb8glZXR6o — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) January 11, 2021

A few anti-maskers claims medical exemptions to mask mandates. Whiteman says that they can contest citations by referring the proper documentation to the city attorney’s office. pic.twitter.com/rW4XIkF8bk — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) January 11, 2021

A few of the anti-maskers put on masks and go into the mall, followed by mall security and LAPD. Multiple shops close their doors as they walk by. One of the protesters pulls down his mask and gets confronted by security. pic.twitter.com/bTEFDU7Awa — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) January 11, 2021