As Congress prepares articles of impeachment against him following the U.S. Capitol insurrection by his supporters, Donald Trump said on Friday that he will not attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. It will be the first time in 152 years that a sitting president has not attended his successor’s inaugural.

To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021