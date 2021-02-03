In an unusual letter, more than 370 congressional aides are calling on the U.S. Senate to convict impeached former President Donald Trump for inciting the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that put many of their lives in danger.

The NYT reports: “Among the signatories were press secretaries, schedulers, committee staff members and advisers from the House and Senate, though relatively few were from the upper echelon of chiefs of staff or committee staff directors. They included Drew Hammill, a deputy chief of staff for Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as well as communications aides closely associated with lawmakers who have been involved with Mr. Trump’s impeachments, such as Shadawn Reddick-Smith, who works for the Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee; Gabby Richards, communications director for Representative Mary Gay Scanlon of Pennsylvania; Anne Feldman, communications director for Representative Jason Crow of Colorado; and Daniel Gleick, communications director for Representative Val Demings of Florida.”

Wrote the aides: “As congressional employees, we don’t have a vote on whether to convict Donald J. Trump for his role in inciting the violent attack at the Capitol, but our senators do. And for our sake, and the sake of the country, we ask that they vote to convict the former president and bar him from ever holding office again.”