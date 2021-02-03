Radio Stations Dumping Morgan Wallen After Country Star Hurls N-Word, Violates COVID protocols: WATCH

Country star Morgan Wallen apologized Tuesday night after video surfaced in which he used the N-word. Wallen’s use of the racial slur comes several days after he was cut from Saturday Night Live because a video surfaced in which he was partying while defying COVID protocols.

TMZ reported on the video: “The country star and a group of buddies had just spent a night out in Nashville. When they arrived at Morgan’s home at around midnight, they were extremely loud … honking horns and talking loudly … loud enough to piss off neighbors. One of the neighbors began recording the antics. As Morgan appears to stumble toward his house, he tells someone to watch over a guy in his group. He says … ‘take care of this “p****-ass mother******’ — and then goes on to say, ‘take care of this p****-ass n*****’ … before finally heading in.”

Said Wallen in a statement: “I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

Country singer Morgan Wallen was axed from SNL after he was caught on video partying maskless and kissing several women.



They rebooked him for three weeks later.



Now he’s been caught on video by a neighbor using the N-word. pic.twitter.com/qeVjQXt1CF — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) February 3, 2021

Radio stations are dumping the country musician as his album Dangerous: The Double Album, appears at #1 on Billboard charts for a fourth week in a row, Variety reports: “Cumulus, which is especially powerful in the country radio sphere, sent out a directive to the program directors of all of its 400-plus stations with the header ‘MORGAN WALLEN — EXTREMELY IMPORTANT.’ The message read: ‘Team, unfortunately country music star Morgan Wallen was captured on video Sunday evening using a racial slur. Effective immediately we request that all of Morgan Wallen’s music be removed from our playlists without exception. More to follow.'”

Here’s the video of Wallen violating COVID protocols.