Adam Rippon Announces Engagement to Jussi-Pekka Kajaala: WATCH

Adam Rippon is engaged to Jussi-Pekka Kajaala, the Olympic figure skater announced on social media Wednesday and win an interview with Good Morning America.
Wrote Rippon on Instagram: “JP and I didn’t get to see each other for almost all of 2020 because of the pandemic. When there was finally a chance for me to go and see him in Finland, I jumped at it. I was there for a little over two months. While I was there, I would tell him about five million jokes that I would want to pitch during my 5 hour zoom meetings for our NBC comedy (hi, @billy4529 and @susankittenplan ). And he would drive me into the Finnish forest where I would attempt to try and ‘help’ him shovel snow so he could keep working on the cottage he’s building. So, in between all that and binging the entire 4 seasons of The Crown, we bought ourselves some rings and said that magic word.. ‘duh!’ We got ~*engaged*~ 🥂❤️”
