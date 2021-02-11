‘Mandalorian’ Star Gina Carano Canned for Offensive Social Media Posts About Holocaust, COVID, Trans People, and More

Gina Carano, star of the Disney+ show The Mandalorian, has been fired by Lucasfilm, the show’s producers, following a series of offensive social media posts in which she compared the Holocaust to being a Republican, mocked COVID mask-wearing, and spewed QAnon conspiracy theories among other things. Back in September, she mocked transgender pronoun usage, and said her co-star Pedro Pascal, whose sister just came out as transgender, helped her understand why people were upset that she put the words “beep/bop/boop” in her bio where people regularly put their chosen pronouns.

Wrote Carano in the post: “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

not people seriously trying to defend her for this one. This wasn't a reach, i said what i said — janet (@djarinculture) February 10, 2021

This Gina Carano nonsense not only confirms that anti-semitism is alive and well, but also that so many people continue to believe Jews to be somehow complicit in their own genocide. — erin (@ecfwrites) February 11, 2021

I love #Mandalorian I really do but she has to bed fired. "Oh but she's apologised" – that means nothing! She is a hateful transphobic, racist, anti – semitic person! She is spreading harmful and vile messages- @Disney #FireGinaCarano Now! https://t.co/LuNE6nx97n — The Chronic Campaigner (@soph_campaigner) February 10, 2021

USA Today reports: “In a statement, the company said it didn’t currently employ Carano, who played ex-Rebel soldier Cara Dune, and there were no plans for her to be in future episodes of ‘The Mandalorian.’ Lucasfilm simultaneously denounced Carano’s posts as denigrating people’s cultural and religious identities, calling them abhorrent and unacceptable.”