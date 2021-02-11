Alabama Lawmakers Advance Bill That Would Send Doctors Who Treat Transgender Youth to Prison for Up to 10 Years

Alabama’s Senate Health Committee on Wednesday voted 11-2 to advance a bill that would make health treatment for transgender youth a felony.

The AP reports: “The bills introduced in the Alabama Senate and Alabama House of Representatives would prohibit the use of puberty-blocking drugs, hormonal therapy and surgery to treat transgender minors. Violators could face up to 10 years in prison.”

Yesterday GA lawmakers introduced HB 401 – a bill that would make it a felony to treat any trans young person with gender affirming care. Punishable with up to 10 years in prison. Devastating. — Chase Strangio (@chasestrangio) February 11, 2021

AL.com reports that among the testimony senators heard was one father, a police sergeant of 27 years, who praised health officials that helped treat his 16-year-old transgender child.

Said the father, David Fuller: “They made us feel like we weren’t alone, that we were normal in an abnormal situation and they could help us. And they didn’t push anything on us. Just the opposite. They reeled us in at every step. They made sure it was baby steps. It’s been a five-year process now and they haven’t pushed anything on us. Just the opposite. And they are angels to me. And as a police officer, you’re asking me to someday put handcuffs on these people that are heroes in my life? … Please don’t ask me to do that.”