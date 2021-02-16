Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson Files Civil Suit Against Trump, Giuliani Over Capitol Insurrection

Acting in his personal capacity, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) has filed a civil lawsuit against impeached former President Donald Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, accusing them of conspiring with the extremist Proud Boys and Oath Keepers militia groups to incite the U.S. Capitol insurrection on January 6.

CNN reports: “If it proceeds, it would mean the former President and others would be subject to discovery and depositions, potentially exposing details and evidence that weren’t released during the Senate impeachment trial. … The lawsuit cites a scarcely used federal statute passed after the Civil War that was intended to combat violence from the Ku Klux Klan; it allows civil actions to be brought against people who use ‘force, intimidation, or threat’ to prevent anyone from upholding the duties of their office.”