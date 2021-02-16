Not Satire: Gay Republicans Praise Trump in President’s Day Video — WATCH

A new video put out by the Log Cabin Republicans’ “OutSpoken” campaign thanked Donald Trump on President’s Day for his wonderful service to the country and to LGBTQ Americans. Take as much as you can stomach, below.

The clip features commentator Rob Smith, activist Christian Walker, YouTuber Arielle Scarcella, journalist Chadwick Moore, Log Cabin Republicans managing director Charles Moran, and Brokeback Patriot.