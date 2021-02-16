Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Not Satire: Gay Republicans Praise Trump in President’s Day Video — WATCH

by Leave a Comment

A new video put out by the Log Cabin Republicans’ “OutSpoken” campaign thanked Donald Trump on President’s Day for his wonderful service to the country and to LGBTQ Americans. Take as much as you can stomach, below.

The clip features commentator Rob Smith, activist Christian Walker, YouTuber Arielle Scarcella, journalist Chadwick Moore, Log Cabin Republicans managing director Charles Moran, and Brokeback Patriot.

Get Towleroad Headlines Daily.

News daily from one of the most trusted, independent, lgbtq owned and operated media outlets. Covering news, entertainment, science, media, art and more for almost 17 years.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy. We don't share or sell your name. Easily unsubscribe anytime.

Recent Posts

×
×
Send this to a friend