Russell Tovey Speaks with the Full Cast of Russell T. Davies’ Gay-Themed Drama ‘It’s a Sin’ — WATCH

If you’ve got HBO Max in your TV line-up, the must-watch UK series It’s a Sin has arrived in the United States and should be in your weekend line-up. The show broke all streaming records on Channel 4 in the UK.

As part of this year’s NewFest, actor Russell Tovey (Looking) moderated a half-hour Zoom panel (below) with the show’s full cast including, Olly Alexander, Lydia West, Omari Douglas, Callum Scott Howells, Neil Patrick Harris, Nathaniel Curtis, and director Davies, who also created Queer As Folk.

It’s a Sin trailer

Channel 4’s description of the show: “Ritchie, Roscoe and Colin are young lads, strangers at first, leaving home at 18 and heading off to London in 1981 with hope and ambition and joy… and walking straight into a plague that most of the world ignores. Year by year, episode by episode, their lives change, as the mystery of a new virus starts as a rumour, then a threat, then a terror, and then something that binds them together in the fight. It’s the story of their friends, lovers and families too, especially Jill, the girl who loves them and helps them, and galvanises them in the battles to come. Together they will endure the horror of the epidemic, the pain of rejection and the prejudices that gay men faced throughout the decade.”

The It’s a Sin NewFest panel

Alexander also recently did an interview with Variety about the effect the show is having on people.

Said Alexander: “I hope that young queer people watch and it gives them maybe a rich understanding of themselves and where we’ve come from. We’re really standing on the shoulders of everyone that came before us. And I think it’s so important to acknowledge and recognize that and there’s a lot of courage and inspiration that I take as a queer person from seeking out my own history and my elders and how I’m connected to them, and how that’s impacted my own life growing up.”

“I told my family, I told my mom, ‘Just so you’re aware there are some sex scenes,” Alexander added. “I actually, I spoke to my mom recently about this, and she was like, ‘I wasn’t bothered by it at all. It didn’t make me feel funny in the slightest.’ She said because I warned her about it, she was expecting it. I had a quite awkward conversation on WhatsApp with my cousins. But everyone was very sweet about it.”