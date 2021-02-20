Judge Tosses Devin Nunes’ $435 Million Libel Lawsuit Against CNN

A U.S. District Court judge in Manhattan has rejected a $435 million defamation lawsuit brought by Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), who claimed the network libeled him by reporting he was digging up dirt on Joe Biden and Ukraine.

Politico reports: “CNN’s story asserted that a witness was prepared to testify that Nunes, then-chair of the House Intelligence Committee and a close ally of former President Donald Trump, met with former Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin in Vienna in 2018 to gather information that might be politically damaging to Biden. Nunes adamantly denied the allegation and named CNN in a flurry of lawsuits he filed against news organizations in 2019.”

The AP adds: “The lawsuit seeking over $435 million in damages was rejected by U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who said the California Republican failed to request a retraction in a timely fashion or adequately state his claims.”