Dustin Diamond, Tony Bennett Alzheimers, Snow Pandas, Lady Gaga, Stephen Lynch, Bernie’s Mittens, Olivia Newton-John: HOT LINKS

DUSTIN DIAMOND. Saved By The Bell star dies of cancer at 44, three weeks after diagnosis. “In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution,” his reps said. “Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful.”

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE. Human Rights Campaign calls for her removal from congressional committees: “The news that Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene openly endorsed executing public officials and harassed a teenage victim of gun violence, is deeply disturbing. Congresswoman Greene has demonstrated her lack of regard for our democracy and its institutions, choosing instead to fan the flames of division and hate — the same elements motivating the domestic terrorists who stormed the Capitol just three weeks ago.”

2020 ELECTION. Trump’s lawyers secretly drafted Texas attorney general Ken Paxton’s lawsuit challenging election results. Full NYT story is a must-read.

LINCOLN PROJECT. Group says it will sue Rudy Giuliani and Trump: “Following comments by former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, Lincoln Project founder Steve Schmidt says the group will take legal action against both him and his client, Donald Trump. In an appearance on former Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s podcast on Friday, Mr Giuliani accused the anti-Trump former Republican of being playing a role in the organisation of the storming of the US Capitol by pro-Trump rioters. Mr Schmidt told MSNBC host Ali Velshi that he was ‘thrilled’ at the prospect of suing Mr Giuliani, Mr Trump, and Mr Bannon for defamation.”

Even Steve Bannon isn’t buying Giuliani’s latest conspiracy that members of the Lincoln Project are to blame for the insurrection. Co-founder of @ProjectLincoln @SteveSchmidtSES says he plans to sue: “it won't be a frivolous lawsuit…what he said was ludicrous & untrue." #velshi pic.twitter.com/DXYndqsez0 — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) January 30, 2021

STEPHEN LYNCH. Massachusetts congressman tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine: “The congressman had received a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and had tested negative for Covid-19 before attending President Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20, Tarpey said. But she did not specify when Lynch received each dose of the vaccine. Covid-19 vaccines prevent illness, but do not necessarily prevent infection. If someone tests positive and doesn’t get sick, the vaccine has worked as intended. If someone tests positive within a few weeks of receiving the second dose, it may be because the vaccine hasn’t yet fully kicked in.” Parkland victim’s mother says Greene admitted that school shootings weren’t ‘false flag’ events but won’t say it on TV.

LOS ANGELES. COVID vaccination site temporarily shut down by anti-vaxxing protest.

NEBRASKA. Proposal would end state’s unenforceable gay marriage ban.

BERNIE’S MITTENS. The famous mitten maker has found a way to fill thousands of orders. “Ellis told AFP three days after the inauguration that she had received around 13,000 emails from people who want to buy her mittens.”

I have amazing news! I'm partnering with Vermont Teddy Bear to make Bernie's Mittens for EVERYONE!! AND a portion of the proceeds will go to Make A Wish Vermont! I knew there had to be a way to get them to you- and I found it!! #BernieSanders https://t.co/U8P6DhqL1Y — Jen Ellis (@vtawesomeness) January 30, 2021

OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN. I won’t get the COVID vaccine.

ABIGAIL THORN. The star of the YouTube channel Philosophy Tube has come out as transgender.

OOPS. Texas DPS sends out statewide Amber Alert for Chucky Doll and Chucky’s son Glen.

SUNDANCE. Animated gay refugee documentary Flee goes for seven-figure deal: “The Oscar-winning studio behind ‘Parasite’ broke the ice at the 2021 virtual Sundance Film Festival sales market. The indie company has acquired the documentary ‘Flee,’ also an official selection of Cannes 2020, in a competitive situation after the movie’s Thursday premiere.”

TONY BENNETT. Famed singer has battled Alzheimer’s since 2016: “Bennett, first diagnosed in 2016, has so far been spared the disorientation that can prompt patients to wander from home, as well as the episodes of terror, rage or depression that can accompany Alzheimer’s frightening detachment from reality; and, indeed, he might never develop these symptoms. But there was little doubt that the disease had progressed. Even his increasingly rare moments of clarity and awareness reveal the depths of his debility.”

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Christian Hogue, Addis Miller, Charlie Matthews, Chad White, Pablo Morais and MORE.

ANNUAL PANDAS ENJOYING SNOWSTORM VIDEO. The National Zoo.

❄️🐼 Slides, somersaults and pure panda joy. Happy snow day from giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian! 🌨🐾

. . . #SnowDay #PandaStory pic.twitter.com/my02GwnPFL — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 31, 2021

MUSIC ANALYSIS OF THE DAY. Lady Gaga’s mixed meter “Star-Spangled Banner.”

TRAILER OF THE DAY. The Map of Tiny Perfect Things.

MONDAY MAN. Igor Lucios.