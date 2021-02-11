House Democrats to Expand on Trump’s Role in Capitol Insurrection on Day 3 of Impeachment Trial: WATCH LIVE

Day 3 of Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial is scheduled to begin at 12 pm ET on Thursday and House managers are expected to focus on Trump’s role and lack of remorse regarding the U.S. Capitol insurrection as well as the harm it caused. Watch below.

A senior aide told NPR: “We’re now moving to the part of the trial where we will provide some additional evidence of President Trump’s role and the impact his role played on the attack and siege that followed. We’ll then move into the harm section, spend some time with some of our managers talking about the various harms caused beyond the obvious physical harms.”