Police and Family Seek Information on Gay San Francisco Man Missing Since January 13

Christopher Woitel, a 50-year-old gay resident of SF’s Mission district has been missing since January 13 and the San Francisco PD and the family are searching for leads on his whereabouts, worried that he may have been the victim of foul play. Communication from Woitel, a computer programmer who lived alone, ceased January 9. His bank accounts and credit cards are untouched, as is his apartment.

Friends worry his case bears similarities to that of Brian Egg, whose case was neglected by police for weeks.

Woitel’s family sent out the following release:

“Private Investigator Scott Williams, hired by the Woitel family on Jan. 29, found ample evidence Woitel’s disappearance is connected to a homeless man living in a tent encampment in Emeryville who said Woitel was murdered, his body deposited in the bay at the end of Mariposa Street. Woitel had befriended the homeless man years earlier in an effort to help him off the street. The man was in possession of Woitel’s cell phone when Williams interviewed him on Feb. 2. The investigation also revealed the man is allegedly wanted for aggravated assault charges in Pennsylvania.”

The family added that “a trail of social media and text messages show Woitel’s frantic state of mind regarding the homeless man’s possession of his phone and anxiety over the recent U.S. Capitol insurrection in Washington. Surveillance video shows the homeless man coming and going from Woitel’s apartment. The family still holds out hope that Christopher is alive but may have been subject to violence which may have impacted his memory. “

Christopher Woitel is white, approximately 6-feet-tall, and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and dark brown, full, slightly-wavy hair. He wears a gray-brown beard and wears glasses. Woitel has been known to frequent the Emeryville area and the town of Sonora.

Anyone who sees Woitel should contact local law enforcement on his location and clothing description. Tips related to the case can be sent to the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or via text to “TIP411”, beginning the message with “SFPD”.