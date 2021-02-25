Franklin Graham Instructs Followers to Pray Against ‘Equality Act’, Says It’s a ‘Smokescreen’ Forcing Americans to Accept the ‘LGBTQ Agenda’

Evangelist Franklin Graham urged his 9 million Facebook followers to lobby lawmakers against the Equality Act “and PRAY for God to move in the hearts of these legislators and open their eyes to see the dangers looming before us.” The House is expected to vote on the legislation on Thursday.

The Equality Act guarantees explicit, permanent protections for LGBTQ people under our nation’s existing civil rights laws, expanding the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Fair Housing Act and providing clear and equal protections under federal law for all Americans in employment, access to public spaces, housing, credit, education, jury service, and federally-funded programs.

Wrote Graham: “Have you heard of the Equality Act? The name might sound good, but it’s deceiving. It has nothing to do with equality. It’s just a smokescreen to force Americans to accept the LGBTQ agenda and it creates a lot of INEQUALITY for Christians and all people of faith.”

“It punishes individuals and organizations that disagree based on their moral convictions,” Graham lied. “If passed into law, the Equality Act could prohibit religious organizations—Jewish, Protestant, Catholic, Muslim, all—and churches from hiring only like-minded people who believe what they believe.”

“The Equality Act would destroy women’s and girls’ sports in this country as we know it,” Graham continued. “It would allow biological males who choose to identify as females to compete for titles, scholarships, and recognition at all age levels. The Equality Act would erase women’s privacy—in locker rooms, dressing rooms, homeless shelters, restrooms, and more. God made us male and female, and that’s it. With some 6,000 years of human history, it has only been in the last few years that people have come up with all of these additional designations for gender identity.”