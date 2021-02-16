GOP Senator Ron Johnson on Trump Capitol Attack: ‘This Didn’t Seem Like an Armed Insurrection to Me’ — LISTEN

Senator Ron Johnson’s (R-WI) remarks on the U.S. Capitol insurrection by Trump supporters on January 6 are raising eyebrows.

Said Johnson to WISN in an interview with conservative talk radio show host Jay Weber: “This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me. I mean ‘armed,’ when you hear ‘armed,’ don’t you think of firearms? Here’s the questions I would have liked to ask. How many firearms were confiscated? How many shots were fired? I’m only aware of one and I’ll defend that law enforcement officer for taking that shot. It was a tragedy, OK? But I think there was only one. … If that was a planned armed insurrection, man, you had really a bunch of idiots.”

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports: “U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson toured the state’s airwaves on Monday making the claim, despite video footage and photos of the attack showing participants erecting gallows on the Capitol grounds, deploying pepper spray strong enough to repel bears, carrying zip ties, hurling a fire extinguisher, using baseball bats to smash windows, and throwing flags like spears at police officers.”

