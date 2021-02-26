‘Golden Calf’ Trends After Massive Statue of Trump is Wheeled into CPAC: WATCH

Ahead of Trump’s keynote speech at the CPAC conference this weekend, two staffers wheeled in a massive golden statue of the insurrectionist former president, and everyone was thinking about the idol created by Israelities when Moses went up to Mt. Sinai.
Wrote one Twitter user with more following suit: “Republicans wheel in the golden calf as they prepare to wander the electoral desert for 40 years.”
