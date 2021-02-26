Donald Trump Jr Praises His Father for Demonstrating You Don’t Have to ‘Lose Gracefully’ — WATCH

Ahead of his father’s keynote appearance at CPAC this weekend, Donald Trump Jr. attacked the Republican Party on Thursday night’s Hannity for its unwillingness to push back against Democrats, praising his father for demonstrating that you don’t have to lose gracefully.

Said Donald Jr: “The Republicans aren’t willing to do it. They have shown that over the decades. They’d just rather lose gracefully, I guess. That’s not really a plan that I would go with. It’s what they have done. Donald Trump has shown that you don’t have to do that. You can actually push back.”

