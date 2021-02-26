Prince Harry Tours L.A. by Double-Decker Bus with James Corden: WATCH

James Corden toured Los Angeles on the top of a London-style double decker bus with Prince Harry in a lengthy segment for The Late, Late Show. Shockingly, it was the first time Harry had been on the top of a bus.

Harry told Corden that he left royal life because it was destroying his mental health: “We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health. I was like, this is toxic. So I did what any husband and what any father would do.”

He added that he does communicate with The Queen, and occasionally does Zoom calls with her: “It was never walking away. It was stepping back rather than stepping down. It was a really difficult environment.”

Harry also commented on the TV series The Crown: “I’m way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself. They don’t pretend to be news, it’s fictional. But it’s loosely based on the truth. Of course it’s not strictly accurate, but … it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that.”

The Duke of Sussex also spoke about wooing his wife, Meghan Markle: “Dating with me, or with any member of the royal family I guess, is kind of flipped upside down. All the dates become dinners or watching the TV or chatting at home. And eventually when you become a couple, then you venture out to dinners, to the cinema and everything else.”