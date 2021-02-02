Jenny Cudd, a former mayoral candidate from Midland, Texas, charged in the U.S. Capitol insurrection and seen in photos and video parading around the damaged rotunda taking selfies, has asked a judge to let her take a pre-planned Mexican vacation before her trial.

The New York Post reports: “A former mayoral candidate from Texas who is charged in the Capitol riot is seeking a judge’s permission to travel to a sun-soaked region of Mexico for a ‘bonding retreat’ with employees of her flower shop. In a court motion filed Monday, Jenny Cudd’s lawyers said she had prepaid a weekend retreat for herself and her employees in Riviera Maya, Mexico, from Feb. 18 – 21. ‘This is a work-related bonding retreat for employees and their spouses,’ the motion states.”

The Daily Beast adds: “An FBI affidavit alleged that Cudd was one of a number of rioters who broke into the Capitol and paraded around the rotunda. The government claims Cudd published a Facebook video after the riot in which she said, ‘We did break down the Nancy Pelosi’s office door’ [sic] and claimed to have no regrets about her actions. ‘F**k yes, I am proud of my actions. I f**king charged the Capitol today with patriots today,’ Cudd allegedly said.”