Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) wants no witnesses at Trump’s Senate impeachment trial.

Said Graham to former congressman and now FOX News host Trey Gowdy: “If the House managers want to use this as a political commercial against Donald Trump and Republicans and they want to call witnesses now they didn’t call during the impeachment trial in the House this thing could go for weeks or months and that would be bad for the country.”

“To my Democratic colleagues: if you vote to call one witness get ready for a long trial,” Graham warned.

Asked if he anticipates witnesses would be called, Graham replied, “I hope not. They didn’t call any in the House. I think we know what happened that day. But if you open up that can of worms we’ll want the FBI to come in and tell us about how people actually pre-planned these attacks and what happened to the security footprint at the Capitol. You open up Pandora’s Box if you call one witness.”