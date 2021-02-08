Homophobic WV Republican Say LGBTQ Rights Bill ‘Ignores Biology’ and ‘Favors Gender-Confused Males’ Placing Women and Girls ‘In Harms Way’

John Mandt Jr, a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, who resigned last October after a number of conversations containing homophobic and anti-Muslim slurs appeared on social media yet was reelected in the November election, is back with more anti-LGBTQ remarks.

Mandt remarked on the Fairness Act, an LGBTQ rights bill under consideration in the state which would ban discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in employment, housing and public spaces, in a since-deleted Facebook post last week.

Wrote Mandt: “Oftentimes evil cloaks itself in pleasant sounding terms, and that is exactly what the Fairness Act does. There is nothing fair about it.”

The AP reports: “Mandt said the proposal ‘falsely claims to be a civil rights bill about fairness in employment and housing’ and ‘forces people of faith into a position where they must choose between faith or unjust government persecution.’ Mandt also said that ‘every person deserves to be treated with dignity, but not all behavior is dignified.’ While the proposal ‘ignores biology, it favors gender-confused males and it places our state’s women and girls in harm’s way, especially in intimate spaces previously reserved for females,’ Mandt wrote.”