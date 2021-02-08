Liz Cheney Shrugs Off GOP Censure, Says Trump ‘Does Not Have a Role as a Leader of Our Party Going Forward’ — WATCH

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who was censured by Wyoming Republicans for her vote to impeach Donald Trump, shrugged off the censure on Sunday, appearing with Chris Wallace on FOX News to continue to denounce the impeached former president who faces a trial in the U.S. Senate this week.

Said Cheney: “We’re the party of Abraham Lincoln. We’re the party of Ronald Reagan. We have to really take a hard look at who we are and what we stand for and what we believe in. I think when you look at both his actions leading up to what happened on January 6, the fact that he was impeached in a bipartisan fashion, the fact that he lost the presidency, the fact that we lost the Senate — we have to be in a position where we can say we stand for principles, we stand for ideals.”

“Somebody who has provoked an attack on the United States Capitol to prevent the counting of electoral votes, which resulted in five people dying, who refused to stand up immediately when he was asked and stop the violence, that is a person who does not have a role as a leader of our party going forward,” Cheney continued.

Cheney added that Republicans need to convince voters they are the party of “responsibility” and truth.”

CNN reports on the censure: “In the motion to censure Cheney, who easily survived a House Republican Conference vote to remain in her leadership spot earlier this week, the state Republican Party also called for her to ‘immediately’ resign. The party intends to ‘withhold any future political funding’ from her, the motion said. It also called on her to repay donations to her 2020 campaign from the state GOP and any county Republican Parties.”My vote to impeach was compelled by the oath I swore to the Constitution. Wyoming citizens know that this oath does not bend or yield to politics or partisanship,” Cheney said in a statement Saturday.”