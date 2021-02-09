‘Daily Show’ Compiles Epic Pathetic Montage of Lou Dobbs Sucking Up to Trump: WATCH

The Daily Show put together a pathetic Trump bootlicking montage of Lou Dobbs, who was fired this week after a $2.7 billion defamation suit filed against the network and hosts Dobbs, Jeanine Pirro, and Maria Bartiromo by voting software company Smartmatic.

In the medley, Dobbs calls Trump a “true leader” and the country’s “greatest” president, a man who can “multitask,” who “comes from a pretty good gene pool” and “has set a standard for presidents that most mortals won’t be able to beat.”

“You’re also the most loved and respected in history,” Dobbs tells Trump to his face. “God sent this president.”