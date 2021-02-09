Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Absurd Claim Capitol Insurrectionists Couldn’t Have Been Trump Supporters: ‘We Were ALL Victims’

Rep. Marjorie ‘QAnon’ Greene (R-GA) tried to claim the US Capitol insurrection couldn’t have been perpetrated by Trump supporters in a despicable, pathetic, and unbelievable Twitter thread ahead of the former president’s impeachment trial on Tuesday.

Greene’s argument: “If the #Jan6 organizers were Trump supporters, then why did they attack us while we were objecting to electoral college votes for Joe Biden? The attack RUINED our objection that we spent weeks preparing for, which devastated our efforts on behalf of Trump and his voters. They placed pipe bombs at the RNC and the DNC the night before. They did NOT just target one party. They targeted Republicans and Democrats. They were against the government ALL together. I was in the Chamber when the attack occurred. I was very upset, scared, and terrified for ALL of us – every person from Capitol staff, press, police to every Member R and D. I even made a video telling people to stop and they should protest peacefully. I will be forever grateful to my Republican colleagues who bravely helped the police protect us and blocked the door. They courageously risked their lives against the attackers trying to get in. The Capitol attack was planned and organized, NOT incited in the moment by President Trump, and NO Republican Member was involved. We were ALL victims that day. And once again, Trump is the victim of the never ending hate fueled witch hunt.”

Nope, not Trump supporters at all.