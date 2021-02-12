Nikki Haley: ‘We Need to Acknowledge Trump Let Us Down … I’m Disgusted’

Which way are the Trump political winds blowing for former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley today? The typically outspoken Trump apologist is changing her tune.

Said Haley in a new interview about the Capitol insurrection with Politico: “When I tell you I’m angry, it’s an understatement. … I am so disappointed in the fact that [despite] the loyalty and friendship he had with Mike Pence, that he would do that to him. Like, I’m disgusted by it. … We need to acknowledge he let us down. He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.”

Said Haley, who’s certainly thinking about a 2024 run herself: “I think he’s going to find himself further and further isolated. … I don’t think he’s going to be in the picture. I don’t think he can. He’s fallen so far.”