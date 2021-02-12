Anderson Cooper Says Ex-Partner Ben Living with Him as They Co-Parent: ‘We Get Along Really Well’ — WATCH

Anderson Cooper joined Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday and had a lot to say about his son Wyatt, including that his ex Benjamin lives with him as they parent together.

Said Anderson: “We actually still live in the same house because we get along really well. It works out. It was interesting because he wasn’t really sure he wanted to have a kid, which was one of the reasons we probably broke up. But then he came around on the idea, and now he is just such a great parent.”

Asked if he might get back together with Ben, Anderson replied, “No. It’s not going to happen.”

Asked about having another kid, Anderson said, “I don’t know. Yes, I would love to. I think it would be great for him to have a sibling. I’m not sure I could handle another. … [He’s] really such an easy kid. He’s still sleeping, like, 12 and a half hours every night, he eats his sweet peas and his mushed little cauliflower. He’s such a happy little chappy. It’s such a joy.