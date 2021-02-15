‘Oath Keepers’ Militia Goons Seen Guarding Roger Stone on January 6 Entered U.S. Capitol During Insurrection

Members of the militia group Oath Keepers who were seen providing security for Trump confidant Roger Stone in Washington D.C. on January 5 and 6 entered the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection. Stone was filmed outside the Willard InterContinental hotel the morning of the attack.

The NYT reports: “Mr. Stone, a convicted felon who was pardoned by Mr. Trump, has a long history as a self-proclaimed ‘dirty trickster’ political operative who has lived by the edicts of attack, admit nothing, deny everything, and counterattack. He posted a message online denying involvement in ‘the lawless acts at the Capitol.'”