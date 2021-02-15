Pioneering Out Recording Artist Ari Gold Dies at 47

Ari Gold / Instagram

Out recording artist and performer Ari Gold, who also made music under the names Sir Ari and GoldNation, has died after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Out reports: “Gold had a battle with cancer and in late 2019 was declared cancer-free. The same day he received that diagnosis he did an interview with RuPaul for his podcast called A Kiki From the Cancer Ward. In the series, Gold was interviewing close friends and others who visited him while hospitalized — Ru’s interview was the first conducted outside of the hospital, in the musician’s Lower East Side apartment. According to him, Gold met Ru in 2002. Gold went on to later appear in Ru’s film Starrbooty in 2007 as Tyrone Cohen.”

“Wave of You” was the first music video by an out recording artist to debut on LOGO. ‘Directed by Guy Guido, the video features trans-artist DJ Lina and pays homage to such videos as Madonna’s “Cherish”, Janet Jackson’s “Love Will Never Do Without You” Michael Jackson’s “Keep It In The Closet” and Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” but reconfigures them in a queer light.’

Adds Boy Culture: ‘Along with “Where the Music Takes You,” which was like his “Everybody,” some of his other memorable singles — all of them were Gold, thanks to his family name — included “See Through Me” (2001), “Wave of You” (2004; first video by an out LGBTQ artist to world-premiere on LOGO), “Love Wasn’t Built in a Day” (feat. Dave Koz) (1007), “Human” (2008), “Make My Body Rock” (2010), “Play My F**kn Record” (2013) and his BingoBoys-on-Viagra tune “Sex Like a Pornstar” (2015), with its age-restricted video.’

RuPaul was one of the first of many to pay tribute to Gold on social media. Gold called RuPaul a “mentor” in the aforementioned 2019 podcast.

Deeply saddened over the passing of trailblazing queer artist Ari Gold. Gold released 7 albums & paved the way for many out artists since the early 2000s, with his music video “Wave of You” being the 1st video by an out LGBTQ+ artist to premiere on @logotv. Rest in power, Ari. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tuXbzhIAId — World of Wonder (@WorldOfWonder) February 14, 2021

I think we only ever spent a few hours in each other’s company, but he was very supportive and his beautiful energy stayed with me. Incredibly sad to see this. #RIPAriGold https://t.co/J6mzB7XQAF — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) February 14, 2021

Sad to hear that pioneering trailblazing queer artist Ari Gold has passed away. He was so incredibly kind, encouraging, and full of joy. — Marti 2021 (@MartiGCummings) February 14, 2021

My heart hurts today. @SirAriGold was an out queer pop star before there were out queer pop stars. He supported other queer artists whole-heartedly.🏳️‍🌈💔https://t.co/Nlpcmp3yBM — Q. Allan Brocka (@allanbrocka) February 14, 2021