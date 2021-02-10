Pedro Pascal Introduces Transgender Sister, Lux, in Sweet Instagram Post

Mandalorian and Game of Thrones actor Pedro Pascal sweetly introduced his sister Lux on Instagram after she came out publicly as transgender in the the Spanish-language magazine Ya on Tuesday.

Wrote Pascal on Instagram: “Mi hermana, mi corazón, nuestra Lux. (My sister, my heart, our Lux).

People reports: “Lux revealed in the interview that she started receiving hormone treatment in July. She’s now studying acting at the famed Juilliard School in New York City. … As for her famous brother, Lux said Pascal ‘has been an important part of this. He’s also an artist and has served as a guide for me. He was one of the first people to gift me the tools that started shaping my identity.'”

Said Lux to the magazine: “My transition has been something that’s very natural for everyone in my family. It’s almost something that they expected to happen.”