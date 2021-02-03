Towleroad Gay News

VP Kamala Harris Swears in Pete Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary: WATCH

Vice President Kamala Harris swore in Pete Buttigieg, the first openly gay Senate-confirmed cabinet member in U.S. history, as Joe Biden’s Secretary of Transportation on Wednesday morning. Buttigieg’s husband Chasten was soon hand and got a congratulatory elbow-bump from the vice president.

