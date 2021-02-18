Photos Purport to Show Ted Cruz Boarding Flight to Cancun, Mexico as Frozen Texans Endure Ongoing Power Crisis

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) was allegedly photographed on a flight to Cancun, Mexico, fleeing a natural disaster of his state’s own making as Texans endured an ongoing extreme weather-triggered power outage that has already taken the lives of more than 30 people.
Cruz has not commented on the reports, which went viral overnight.
KSAT reports: “The reports of Cruz’s alleged vacation spread quickly on social media, catapulted by Texans‘ frozen frustration. That after a failure of the state’s electric grid forced millions in the state to go days without sustained power in sub-freezing temperatures. If true, the trip would add even more insult to injury for a battered state dealing with a historic disaster.”
