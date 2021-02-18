Photos Purport to Show Ted Cruz Boarding Flight to Cancun, Mexico as Frozen Texans Endure Ongoing Power Crisis

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) was allegedly photographed on a flight to Cancun, Mexico, fleeing a natural disaster of his state’s own making as Texans endured an ongoing extreme weather-triggered power outage that has already taken the lives of more than 30 people.

Cruz has not commented on the reports, which went viral overnight.

Just confirmed @SenTedCruz and his family flew to Cancun tonight for a few days at a resort they've visited before. Cruz seems to believe there isn't much for him to do in Texas for the millions of fellow Texans who remain without electricity/water and are literally freezing. pic.twitter.com/6nPiVWtdxe — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) February 18, 2021

The photo shows the same gate as the flight out of Houston today. https://t.co/ww3CBKjYoQ — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) February 18, 2021

KSAT reports: “The reports of Cruz’s alleged vacation spread quickly on social media, catapulted by Texans‘ frozen frustration. That after a failure of the state’s electric grid forced millions in the state to go days without sustained power in sub-freezing temperatures. If true, the trip would add even more insult to injury for a battered state dealing with a historic disaster.”

Caught tonight! @TedCruz fleeing to CANCUN while his home state freezes with no running water or electricity



retweet pic.twitter.com/8jHzF4Qk0L — Make it Rain ☔️🎸 (@Trx1000) February 18, 2021

Mmmmmmm inauguration day mask ——— Airport mask. YOU JUDGE pic.twitter.com/pURmrI71Wn — Cannabis & Caffeine * Never Forget 1/6/21 (@MizLizTish) February 18, 2021

Good news, Texas. Ted Cruz is gonna be just fine. What a POS. pic.twitter.com/nPtO6qbZhG — Michael Chadwell 🇨🇦🇺🇲🌊🌊🌊 (@film_fan_chad) February 18, 2021

We need a time stamp on the picture of Ted Cruz going to Cancun. Where is the date on this picture? Where is the proof and the pictures of him actually in Cancun? Where is the Cancun sign?



He could have been on connecting flight or could be an old picture!

I’ll wait on Proof pic.twitter.com/35IKlNUBjs — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) February 18, 2021

Re: the Ted Cruz/Cancun thing, this is the photo that unlocks the whole thing. He's in a United terminal. In the top left you can that it's 4:10 pm (or 4ish PM at least). To the left of that, you can see that he's near gate E11, with its destination being Ft. Lauderdale. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/hUuUqSNBze — Nesler (@thatnesler) February 18, 2021

UA1020 to Cancun left IAH from the gate immediately adjacent, E10, at 4:44 PM, the same hour that Ted Cruz is seen standing near E11.



This is almost certainly legit. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/4ZUjFNRT7T — Nesler (@thatnesler) February 18, 2021

I now have multiple people DMing me, confirming he was on their flight to Cancun today 👀 https://t.co/B6aikULyZ6 — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) February 18, 2021