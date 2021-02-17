Rush Limbaugh Dead at 70

Homophobic, racist conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh has died of lung cancer, his wife announced on his radio show Wednesday.

FOX News reports that “Limbaugh’s wife, Kathryn, made the announcement on his radio show.”

People adds: “Limbaugh had been diagnosed with lung cancer in January 2020 and spoke candidly, as was his wont, as his treatment wore on and his prognosis darkened. He had been off the air in recent days, with guest hosts filling in.”

"What strikes me the most as an observer of Limbaugh’s career over the past 12 years is his frequent jaw-dropping cruelty. He mocks the suffering of others and trains his audience not to sympathize with people different from themselves" https://t.co/D2nt42bzqT — Media Matters (@mmfa) February 17, 2021

“He is exaggerating the effects of the disease…It’s purely an act.” – Rush Limbaugh on Michael J. Fox having Parkinson’s Disease. https://t.co/rHTVWB3ksO — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) February 17, 2021

Trump, speaking on Fox about Rush Limbaugh in his first press interview in weeks, says: "I always seem to like people who like me. It's much easier.. Call that a weakness. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh's new boss is excited to meet him, pic.twitter.com/45HzHJaO7M — Davey Sockrocker (@daveysockrocker) February 17, 2021

All I can think of is the Sunday circa ‘94 I arrived at my desk at ESPN to find an awestruck Rush Limbaugh standing there looking into the ESPN Newsroom, gushing over our work, and quietly saying “I’d trade everything I’ve ever had if I could co-host SportsCenter.”



Wish he had. — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) February 17, 2021

“When a gay person turns his back on you, it is anything but an insult; it’s an invitation.”



— Rush Limbaugh — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 17, 2021

If Rush Limbaugh deserves credit for anything, it his pioneering work in spreading disinformation and directly enabling our nation's current state of vast distrust of experts and spurning of good faith in the public discourse. He will not be missed by rational adults. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh died during Black History Month. Interesting. — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) February 17, 2021