Rush Limbaugh Dead at 70

Homophobic, racist conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh has died of lung cancer, his wife announced on his radio show Wednesday.
FOX News reports that “Limbaugh’s wife, Kathryn, made the announcement on his radio show.”
People adds: “Limbaugh had been diagnosed with lung cancer in January 2020 and spoke candidly, as was his wont, as his treatment wore on and his prognosis darkened. He had been off the air in recent days, with guest hosts filling in.”
