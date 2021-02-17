Cruella, Corey Johnson, Sherry Pie, Jamaica, Steve Bannon, Vivian Kubrick, John Roberts and Debbie Harry: HOT LINKS

SHERRY PIE. The disqualified RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant appeared on The Tamron Hall Show. “Sherry, real name Joey Guglielli, was disqualified from Season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race after it was discovered that he had spent years catfishing young actors by posing as a casting director named Allison Mossie and ‘tricked them into sending money and degrading photographs under the guise of being considered for roles on stage and screen.'”

COREY JOHNSON. NYC City Council speaker now considering run for Comptroller: “Five months after dropping out of the race for mayor of New York City to focus on his mental health, Corey Johnson, the City Council speaker, said on Tuesday that he was considering a late entry into the city comptroller’s race.”

STEVE BANNON. He “believed Trump was suffering from early stage dementia and that there was a real possibility he would be removed from office by the 25th amendment.”

DOOGIE HOWSER. Neil Patrick Harris is very happy they’ve remade it with a female lead.

LINCOLN PROJECT. Some co-founders knew about the John Weaver sexual abuse allegations a year ago. “The Lincoln Project on Monday evening announced it had hired the law firm Paul Hastings to conduct a “comprehensive review of our operations and culture” and released current and former workers from nondisclosure agreements to discuss their ‘workplace environment.’ Weaver has been accused of sexually harassing more than a dozen men, including some connected to the Lincoln Project.”

… were told of Weaver's predations. Enough is enough. LP needs to waive the NDAs and come clean. https://t.co/xAWf7Fv9NU — George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 16, 2021

JAMAICA. Tribunal rules that the country’s homophobic laws should be repealed immediately: “The decision by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights sets a precedent for LGBT rights across the Caribbean and is the commission’s first finding that laws that criminalise LGBT people violate international law. The two Jamaicans who brought the case, Gareth Henry and Simone Edwards, had argued that the laws against ‘buggery’ and gross indecency – originally imposed by the British colonial administration – violate their rights and legitimise violence towards the LGBT community in Jamaica. Both were forced to flee Jamaica following violent attacks.”

VIVIAN KUBRICK. Daughter of director Stanley Kubrick has been posting QAnon theories, anti-Semitic tweets supporting far-right groups like the Proud Boys for months: “Such tweets are only the most recent of Kubrick’s public statements and appearances to come under scrutiny by fans of her celebrated father.”

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Boogie.

TRAILER OF THE DAY 2. Cruella.

TRAILER OF THE DAY 3. Twilight’s Kiss.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. John Roberts – “Lights Out” feat. Debbie Harry.

HUMP DAY HAIRY. Víctor Gutiérrez