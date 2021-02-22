SCOTUS Clears Way for Manhattan DA to Obtain Trump’s Tax Returns

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance can have access to Donald Trump’s tax returns.

CNN reports: “The ruling is a bitter loss for Trump, even if the tax records are shielded from public disclosure, after he consistently argued that the subpoena issued by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance was overbroad and issued in bad faith. It means that the grand jury investigation into alleged hush money payments and other issues will no longer be hampered by Trump’s fight to keep the documents secret.”