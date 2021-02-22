Daft Punk Announces Break-Up After 28 Years with Explosive 8-Minute Video ‘Epilogue’ — WATCH

Guy-Manuel de Momem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter, aka the French EDM duo Daft Punk, are splitting after 28 years in the music business with an 8-minute video that “represents the duo’s break-up,” according to their publicist.
Billboard reports: “As Momem-Christo strides with purpose in the video, Bangalter hangs back and eventually stops, with the distance between them growing. After a final look backwards to his partner, Momem-Christo returns and looks Bangalter in the helmeted face as he strips off his black jacket and turns around to reveal a control panel in his back. With just the sound of the wind swirling around them, Momem-Christo opens the panel, flips a switch and sets off a beeping one-minute countdown that gets louder as Bangalter walks away and then braces for self-destruction.”
