Stormy Daniels Tells Michael Cohen Sex with Trump Was ‘the Worst 90 Seconds of My Life’

Former Trump “fixer” Michael Cohen, who arranged the $130,000 hush money payment to Stormy Daniels over her affair with Donald Trump, invited the adult film actress on an upcoming episode of his podcast Mea Culpa.

The AP reports: “Cohen, in keeping with the title of his program, apologizes for “the needless pain” he put Daniels through….’Both of our stories will be forever linked with Donald Trump, but also with one another,’ Cohen tells her. ‘Thanks for giving me a second chance.'”

Daniels also told Cohen sex with Trump was “the worst 90 seconds of my life, for sure, because it just made me hate myself.”

Daniels said watching the movie Bombshell, about sexual harassment at FOX News, caused her to recall the entire encounter.

“I didn’t say anything for years because I didn’t remember,” she said to Cohen, adding that she thought about escaping Trump at the time it was underway: “I could definitely outrun him.”