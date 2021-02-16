Trump Comes for ‘Dour, Sullen, and Unsmiling Political Hack’ Mitch McConnell

In one of his first statements since his Senate impeachment trial, Donald Trump attacked Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who blasted the former president as “practically and morally responsible” for the U.S. Capitol insurrection in a speech following his vote to acquit and slammed him in a Wall Street Journal op-ed.

Wrote Trump in a statement to his PAC: “My only regret is that McConnell ‘begged’ for my strong support and endorsement before the great people of Kentucky in the 2020 election, and I gave it to him. He went from one point down to 20 points up, and won. How quickly he forgets. Without my endorsement, McConnell would have lost, and lost badly. Now, his numbers are lower than ever before, he is destroying the Republican side of the Senate, and in so doing, seriously hurting our Country. ikewise, McConnell has no credibility on China because of his family’s substantial Chinese business holdings. He does nothing on this tremendous economic and military threat. Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again. He will never do what needs to be done, or what is right for our Country. Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First. We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful, and compassionate leadership.”