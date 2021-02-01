60+ Former Bush Officials Defecting from ‘Trump Cult’ Republican Party

A mass exodus of former Bush officials from the Republican Party is underway, according to a report that says these GOPers, who “served in the highest echelons of the Bush administration” are “dismayed by a failure of many elected Republicans to disown Donald Trump” following the U.S. Capitol insurrection and disappointed that it has become a “cult.”

Reuters reports: “Some have ended their membership, others are letting it lapse while a few are newly registered as independents, according to a dozen former Bush officials who spoke with Reuters. … Kristopher Purcell, who worked in the Bush White House’s communications office for six years, said roughly 60 to 70 former Bush officials have decided to leave the party or are cutting ties with it, from conversations he has been having. ‘The number is growing every day,’ Purcell said.”

Jimmy Gurulé, Undersecretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence in the Bush administration, told Reuters: “The Republican Party as I knew it no longer exists. I’d call it the cult of Trump.”