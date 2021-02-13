House Managers Call for Witnesses on Day 5 of Trump’s Impeachment Trial: WATCH LIVE

Day 5 of Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment takes place on Saturday beginning at 10 am ET. The Senate is expected to give its verdict after closing arguments.

At the opening of Day 5, House manager Jamie Raskin announced they wanted to call witnesses, including Jamie Herrera Beutler.

Raskin explains why the House managers want to subpoena Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler about her conversations with McCarthy and her notes about "what President Trump told Kevin McCarthy in the middle of the insurrection" pic.twitter.com/XXt84fFK9k — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 13, 2021

The NYT reported: “In a statement on Friday night, Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler, Republican of Washington, recounted a phone call relayed to her by Mr. McCarthy of California, the minority leader, in which Mr. Trump was said to have sided with the rioters, telling the top House Republican that members of the mob who had stormed the Capitol were ‘more upset about the election than you are.’ She pleaded with witnesses to step forward and share what they knew about Mr. Trump’s actions and statements as the attack was underway.”

The Senate voted 55-45 to call witnesses.